Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/18)

- “The Bachelor” trailer shows the virgin Colton Underwood crying, swearing, and jumping the walls of the Bachelor mansion to escape!
- Tekashi 6ix9ine faces LIFE IN PRISON for racketeering and firearms charges and prosecutors say he’s part of a murderous NYC gang!
- After an 11-month engagement, Paris Hilton & her fiance have called IT ALL OFF….and he wants his $2 MILLION RING BACK but Paris is saying NO!!!
- PICS: Snoop Dogg gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, “I want to thank me for believing in me”
- The Rock eats an unbelievable amount of sushi on cheat day
View this post on Instagram
The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi 🔥 Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town. If you ain’t eatin’ – then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain 🥢
- Katy Perry beats out Taylor Swift to be crowned Forbes HIGHEST-PAID WOMAN IN MUSIC 2018
- PICS: Meghan Markle is finally barely showing and looks gorgeous
- PICS: Sarah Michelle Gellar gets slammed for Instagram post reminding herself not to overeat during Thanksgiving
- Taylor Swift signs a NEW CONTRACT with Universal Music Group