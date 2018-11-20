Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/18)

View this post on Instagram

The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi 🔥 Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town. If you ain’t eatin’ – then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain 🥢