Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/18)

  • “The Bachelor” trailer shows the virgin Colton Underwood crying, swearing, and jumping the walls of the Bachelor mansion to escape!

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine faces LIFE IN PRISON for racketeering and firearms charges and prosecutors say he’s part of a murderous NYC gang!
  • After an 11-month engagement, Paris Hilton & her fiance have called IT ALL OFF….and he wants his $2 MILLION RING BACK but Paris is saying NO!!!
  • PICS: Snoop Dogg gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, “I want to thank me for believing in me”
  • The Rock eats an unbelievable amount of sushi on cheat day
  • Katy Perry beats out Taylor Swift to be crowned Forbes HIGHEST-PAID WOMAN IN MUSIC 2018
  • PICS: Meghan Markle is finally barely showing and looks gorgeous
  • PICS: Sarah Michelle Gellar gets slammed for Instagram post reminding herself not to overeat during Thanksgiving
  • Taylor Swift signs a NEW CONTRACT with Universal Music Group

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.