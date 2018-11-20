YouTube Credit: YouTube

Ellen’s Thanksgiving Seating Strategy

Have you ever run into the awkward situation at an event where you didn’t quite know where to SEAT everybody? I can imagine that weddings are the biggest stress, but Holidays can be the same way when your family is comprised of a big bag of characters who may or may not get along very famously.

So what do you with the weird uncle? Or your cousin who likes to drink too much wine? Or your sweet granny who just wants everyone to be happy?

Thankfully… Ellen solved the mystery of the seating arrangements. Take some notes.

Happy Thanksgiving ya turkeys,

–Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
