Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/21/18)

  • PICS: Brad Pitt going for father of the year? Installs pool, skate park, treehouse, swings, bouncy castle in his backyard!
  • VIDEO: Cardi B goes topless on Instagram Live to confess that she’s been “very depressed” because she can’t stop losing weight
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence & Dior are getting slammed for cultural appropriation for their latest “Mexican” campaign
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen hates her feet so much that she had it in her contract that they would never be photographed!
  • Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West is “BOTHERED” by her Instagram posts and they are in a cycle of promising to be more conservative, posting, and then Kanye getting upset
  • Aaron Carter and his girlfriend are expecting their FIRST BABY
  • VIDEO: Ice-T tries coffee and a bagel for the first time ever! “It tastes like water with another taste kicked in later.”
  • Christina El Moussa shuts down rumors that there is a HGTV WAR between her and Joanna Gaines
  • The Kardashian family CHRISTMAS PHOTO is cancelled this year!
  • PICS: Idris Elba just proving why he’s the World’s Sexiest Man
  • Here’s Zac Efron on a horse….you are welcome

View this post on Instagram

Mi nueva amiga Amapola 🐎

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
