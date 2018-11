The MOViN 92.5 Street Team were MOViN Black Friday shoppers to and from their cars this morning at South Hill Mall in Puyallup, as well as kick-starting the holiday cheer inside the mall with a prize wheel, Peppermint Rocas, and a chance to win a SMART TV! If you missed out on hitching a ride on the decked out golf carts outside, we’ll be back next year, bright and early!