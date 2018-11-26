Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/26/18)

  • Paris Hilton will keep her $2 million engagement ring because SHE PAID FOR IT!
  • Kim Kardashian casually admits she was high on ECSTASY during the infamous sex tape
  • Queen Elizabeth hates the word “pregnant” and says “IN A FAMILY WAY” instead
  • One of the guys from “Storage Wars” sold off a storage unit for $500…it had $7.5 MILLION inside!
  • PICS: Hailey Baldwin got a new “Bieber” diamond necklace and its very over the top
  • VIDEO: Just Jennifer Garner tap dancing on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star
  • PICS: Adam Sandler takes pic with newlyweds while shooting hoops
  • Hugh Hefner dumped all his personal SEX TAPES & compromising photos into the ocean!
  • VIDEO: Chris Martin showed off his dance moves in his “audition” tape for the boy band Take That to celebrate their 30th anniversary

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
