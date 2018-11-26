Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/26/18)

- Childish Gambino & Rihanna’s new SECRET FILM trailer got leaked and it looks soooo good!
- Paris Hilton will keep her $2 million engagement ring because SHE PAID FOR IT!
- Kim Kardashian casually admits she was high on ECSTASY during the infamous sex tape
- Queen Elizabeth hates the word “pregnant” and says “IN A FAMILY WAY” instead
- One of the guys from “Storage Wars” sold off a storage unit for $500…it had $7.5 MILLION inside!
- PICS: Hailey Baldwin got a new “Bieber” diamond necklace and its very over the top
- VIDEO: Just Jennifer Garner tap dancing on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star
- PICS: Adam Sandler takes pic with newlyweds while shooting hoops
- Hugh Hefner dumped all his personal SEX TAPES & compromising photos into the ocean!
- VIDEO: Chris Martin showed off his dance moves in his “audition” tape for the boy band Take That to celebrate their 30th anniversary