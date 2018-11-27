Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/27/18)

- PICS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new private plane is a double decker Boeing 747 that normally seats 660 people! Everyone on Twitter is calling them “OBNOXIOUS” and worse for it
- OMG Amanda Bynes looks amazing on the cover of Paper Magazine and opens up about being SOBER for 4 years, her drug abuse and her Twitter escapades
- Judge Judy tops ‘The World’s Highest-Paid TV Hosts’ bringing in $147 MILLION last year….she makes $47 million a year normally but sold the rights to her shows reruns for $100 million
- Shawn Mendes confesses he wants to prove to people that he’s NOT GAY….but he also hates that it bothers him in the first place
- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin moved OUT OF THE COUNTRY….all the way to Cananda
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian goes fully nude for GQ Mexico
- VIDEO: Channing Tatum helped his daughter make slime while wearing a tiara!
- VIDEO: The tease for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video is here and it’s packed with cameos!
- “Robin Hood” is the BIGGEST BOMB of the year at the Box Office….did you even hear about it?