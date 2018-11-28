Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/18)

  • Kylie Jenner tops World’s Highest-Paid Celebrity UNDER 30 bringing home $166.5 million….Ed Sheeran comes in 2nd taking home $110 million
  • Royal drama! First, rumors that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton CRY right before the wedding….and now, Prince Harry reportedly CALLED OUT Prince William for not “rolling out the red carpet” for Meghan!
  • Does “American Idol” cause PTSD? Former contestant, David Archuleta, thinks so
  • Tekashi 6ix9ine was PAID 6-FIGURES to include Fashion Nova’s name in his new song “MAMA” but didn’t….and now there is serious drama!
  • VIDEO: Baby Stormi dancing to her dad, Travis Scott’s performance is so cute!

View this post on Instagram

MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED.

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

  • VIDEO: Will Smith opens up about his relationship with his son Trey….and you better have a tissue handy
  • “SpongeBob SquarePants” creator, Stephen Hillenburg, DIES at 57
  • Jennifer Hudson used to sing through the DRIVE THRU MICROPHONE when she worked at Burger King
  • Alicia Silverstone’s son knows “when he eats well, he POOPS WELL”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.