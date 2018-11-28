Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/18)

- Kylie Jenner tops World’s Highest-Paid Celebrity UNDER 30 bringing home $166.5 million….Ed Sheeran comes in 2nd taking home $110 million
- Royal drama! First, rumors that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton CRY right before the wedding….and now, Prince Harry reportedly CALLED OUT Prince William for not “rolling out the red carpet” for Meghan!
- Does “American Idol” cause PTSD? Former contestant, David Archuleta, thinks so
- Tekashi 6ix9ine was PAID 6-FIGURES to include Fashion Nova’s name in his new song “MAMA” but didn’t….and now there is serious drama!
- VIDEO: Baby Stormi dancing to her dad, Travis Scott’s performance is so cute!
- VIDEO: Will Smith opens up about his relationship with his son Trey….and you better have a tissue handy
- “SpongeBob SquarePants” creator, Stephen Hillenburg, DIES at 57
- Jennifer Hudson used to sing through the DRIVE THRU MICROPHONE when she worked at Burger King
- Alicia Silverstone’s son knows “when he eats well, he POOPS WELL”