Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/29/18)

  • VIDEO: Here are the 5 cutest moments from John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas special….there’s so much Luna, 24 CELEB CAMEOS, and soooo much adorable singing! But our favorite is the Caroling All-Stars….and scroll down for our 2nd favorite!
  • PICS: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive in India ready to start celebrating their wedding! They will exchange vows on Sunday at a $60,000 A NIGHT PALACE!
  • VIDEO: Cardi B challenged her husband, Offset, to a rap battle & the loser has to buy all the Christmas decorations
  • Mel B had the tattoo of her ex-husband’s name CUT OFF by a doctor & now she keeps it in a jar!
  • Mariah Carey is teaching her twins to be the perfect backup singers
  • Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to give his girlfriend a ROLEX for her birthday from behind bars
  • George & Amal Clooney will be Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s baby’s GODPARENTS
  • A man is suing Playboy.com for not being accessible TO THE BLIND
  • VIDEO: Amy Schumer posted of a video of her puking her guts out on the way to a show….and then a picture of her on stage after
  • VIDEO: OMG Arnold Schwarzennegger’s love child is the one that looks the most like him!
  • Channing Tatum responded to Amanda Bynes claim that she LAUNCHED his career….and it’s super sweet

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.