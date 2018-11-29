Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/29/18)

- VIDEO: Here are the 5 cutest moments from John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas special….there’s so much Luna, 24 CELEB CAMEOS, and soooo much adorable singing! But our favorite is the Caroling All-Stars….and scroll down for our 2nd favorite!
- PICS: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive in India ready to start celebrating their wedding! They will exchange vows on Sunday at a $60,000 A NIGHT PALACE!
- VIDEO: Cardi B challenged her husband, Offset, to a rap battle & the loser has to buy all the Christmas decorations
- Mel B had the tattoo of her ex-husband’s name CUT OFF by a doctor & now she keeps it in a jar!
- Mariah Carey is teaching her twins to be the perfect backup singers
- Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to give his girlfriend a ROLEX for her birthday from behind bars
- George & Amal Clooney will be Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s baby’s GODPARENTS
- A man is suing Playboy.com for not being accessible TO THE BLIND
- VIDEO: Amy Schumer posted of a video of her puking her guts out on the way to a show….and then a picture of her on stage after
- VIDEO: OMG Arnold Schwarzennegger’s love child is the one that looks the most like him!
- Channing Tatum responded to Amanda Bynes claim that she LAUNCHED his career….and it’s super sweet