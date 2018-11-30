Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/30/18)

  • Megan Fox FINALLY confirmed after all these years that she and Shia LaBeouf had a romantic relationship while working together on “Transformers”

  • PICS: Kylie Jenner revealed that Stormi gets her own room at every venue on Travis Scott’s tour
  • The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud just keeps on going…
  • Amy Schumer opened up a bit about her “tough” pregnancy
  • Kris Jenner is making a guest appearance in Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video!
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.