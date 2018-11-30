Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/30/18)
- Megan Fox FINALLY confirmed after all these years that she and Shia LaBeouf had a romantic relationship while working together on “Transformers”
- PICS: Kylie Jenner revealed that Stormi gets her own room at every venue on Travis Scott’s tour
- The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud just keeps on going…
- Amy Schumer opened up a bit about her “tough” pregnancy
- Kris Jenner is making a guest appearance in Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video!