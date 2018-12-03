Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/3/18)
- Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video broke the record for most views in under 24 hours on YouTube!
- VIDEO: An inside look into one part of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding weekend shows just how much in love these two are!
- Halsey is slamming Victoria’s Secret after performing in their annual fashion show
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande covered up another Pete Davidson tattoo and added a tribute to Mac Miller
- PICS: Kat Von D shows off her newborn baby boy – meet Leafar Von D Reyes!
- VIDEO: Cardi B eating crab legs on her private plane is #goals