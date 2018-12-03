Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/3/18)

  • Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video broke the record for most views in under 24 hours on YouTube!
  • VIDEO: An inside look into one part of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding weekend shows just how much in love these two are!
  • Halsey is slamming Victoria’s Secret after performing in their annual fashion show
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande covered up another Pete Davidson tattoo and added a tribute to Mac Miller
  • PICS: Kat Von D shows off her newborn baby boy – meet Leafar Von D Reyes!
  • VIDEO: Cardi B eating crab legs on her private plane is #goals
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.