Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/4/18)

  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ official wedding pics are out and we can’t decide what wedding dress we love more!!! [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • 7-year-old, Ryan ToysReview, tops Forbes HIGHEST PAID YOUTUBE stars bringing home $22 million!
  • VIDEO: The trailer is here for Lindsay Lohan’s new reality show…”Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club”….is this a good idea???
  • VIDEO: Madonna says the latest thing that Lady Gaga stole was her QUOTE! 
  • PICS: Cardi B skips court to twerk on the beach dressed as a tiger and the judge is threatening jail time!
  • Dolly Parton makes Jimmy Fallon blush when she tells him that her husband FANTASIZES about a threesome with her and Jennifer Aniston
  • Travis Scott wants to study ARCHITECTURE at Harvard!
  • VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas played the Newlywed Game for Vogue Magazine and did a super sexy photo shoot
  • A woman bid $20,000 at a charity auction to win a date with Orlando Bloom….and Katy Perry OUTBID her by $30,000
  • Hootie & The Blowfish are REUNITING and going on tour
  • There was a huge “Office” REUNION…can you name all the people that are missing?

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
