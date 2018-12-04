Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/4/18)

- PICS: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ official wedding pics are out and we can’t decide what wedding dress we love more!!! [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- 7-year-old, Ryan ToysReview, tops Forbes HIGHEST PAID YOUTUBE stars bringing home $22 million!
- VIDEO: The trailer is here for Lindsay Lohan’s new reality show…”Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club”….is this a good idea???
- VIDEO: Madonna says the latest thing that Lady Gaga stole was her QUOTE!
- PICS: Cardi B skips court to twerk on the beach dressed as a tiger and the judge is threatening jail time!
- Dolly Parton makes Jimmy Fallon blush when she tells him that her husband FANTASIZES about a threesome with her and Jennifer Aniston
- Travis Scott wants to study ARCHITECTURE at Harvard!
- VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas played the Newlywed Game for Vogue Magazine and did a super sexy photo shoot
- A woman bid $20,000 at a charity auction to win a date with Orlando Bloom….and Katy Perry OUTBID her by $30,000
- Hootie & The Blowfish are REUNITING and going on tour
- There was a huge “Office” REUNION…can you name all the people that are missing?