Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/5/18)

There you go..peace and love

  • Ariana Grande POSTS SUPPORT for Pete Davidson, even though he’s BLOCKED her on Instagram, “I will always have irrevocable love for him”
  • Kevin Hart announces he’s HOSTING the 2019 Oscars….but not everyone is excited
  • Gwyneth Paltrow just took credit for making YOGA POPULAR
  • Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell told their 3 & 5 year old kids that Santa IS NOT REAL
  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra had a 75 foot veil
  • Streaming Services are going to start RUNNING ADS when you pause your show
  • Netflix had to pay somewhere between $80 to $100 MILLION to keep “Friends” on their service!
  • VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres first standup special in 15 years comes out December 18th…are you excited?
  • VIDEO: OMG Tom Cruise just told us how to fix our HDTVs and turn off the “soap opera effect”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
