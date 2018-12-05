Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/5/18)

- Cardi B announces that she and Offset are getting DIVORCED (they were married September 2017)…and Offset’s COMMENTS are sad
- Ariana Grande POSTS SUPPORT for Pete Davidson, even though he’s BLOCKED her on Instagram, “I will always have irrevocable love for him”
- Kevin Hart announces he’s HOSTING the 2019 Oscars….but not everyone is excited
- Gwyneth Paltrow just took credit for making YOGA POPULAR
- Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell told their 3 & 5 year old kids that Santa IS NOT REAL
- PICS: Priyanka Chopra had a 75 foot veil
- Streaming Services are going to start RUNNING ADS when you pause your show
- Netflix had to pay somewhere between $80 to $100 MILLION to keep “Friends” on their service!
- VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres first standup special in 15 years comes out December 18th…are you excited?
- VIDEO: OMG Tom Cruise just told us how to fix our HDTVs and turn off the “soap opera effect”