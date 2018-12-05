Despite running late AND being sweaty and smelly, one of our listeners managed to take his date out for a nice romantic lunch. While eating, he was considerate enough to help her plan for retirement! How considerate!!! Find out how it all went in 2nd Date Update!
2nd Date Update PODCAST: 401 NOT OK
