Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/6/18)

- New York Magazine calls Priyanka Chopra a “GLOBAL SCAM ARTIST” who conned Nick Jonas into marrying her…..then deleted the article after being attacked by everyone including Nick’s own brother Joe Jonas for the “EVIL WORDS”
also congrats to @TheCut for publishing the single most sexist and frankly xenophobic take on the priyanka/Jonas wedding?! Priyanka has had an extremely productive and successful career and she is doing nick Jonas a favor by marrying him. pic.twitter.com/bG03xnaoxC
— Khushbu Shah (@KhushAndOJ) December 5, 2018
- BTS is the MOST TWEETED About Celebrity followed by LeBron James, Kanye West & Drake! Find out the top 5 celebs, TV shows, music, hashtags, movies & more!
- Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga rule the GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS….who got recognized and who got snubbed????
- Chip and Joanna Gaines, Melissa McCarthy, Idris Elba, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and Cardi B all made People’s 25 MOST INTRIGUING PEOPLE of 2018!
- Kylie Jenner weighed in on those FAKE Travis Scott cheating pics!
- Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson have a quick beef over VIRGINITY & BIKINIS but worked it out like mature adults
- Keira Knightley feels strongly about being a WORKING MOTHER to keep a sense of identity
- How cute is Ariana Grande’s Nonna?