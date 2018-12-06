Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/6/18)

  • BTS is the MOST TWEETED About Celebrity followed by LeBron James, Kanye West & Drake! Find out the top 5 celebs, TV shows, music, hashtags, movies & more!
  • Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga rule the GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS….who got recognized and who got snubbed????
  • Chip and Joanna Gaines, Melissa McCarthy, Idris Elba, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and Cardi B all made People’s 25 MOST INTRIGUING PEOPLE of 2018!
  • Kylie Jenner weighed in on those FAKE Travis Scott cheating pics!
  • Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson have a quick beef over VIRGINITY & BIKINIS but worked it out like mature adults
  • Keira Knightley feels strongly about being a WORKING MOTHER to keep a sense of identity
  • How cute is Ariana Grande’s Nonna?

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
