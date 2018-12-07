Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/7/18)

- Kevin Hart STEPS DOWN as host of the Academy Awards over old homophobic tweets….the Academy just wanted him to apologize but he REFUSED to do it TWICE….then finally apologized when announcing he was stepping down
- Grammy 2019 NOMINATIONS are out….and Taylor Swift got SHUT OUT of all the major categories
- Tyler Perry spent $434,000 covering all of the LAYAWAYS at 2 Walmart stores!
- “Fifty Shades Freed” gets the title of WORST MOVIE of 2018….see what other titles made the list
- Priyanka Chopra covers Vogue & has taken Nick Jonas’ LAST NAME
- Angelina Jolie talks to her daughters and HER SONS about sexual violence
- PICS: Ciara goes topless in new magazine shoot
- VIDEO: Watch a montage of all the extreme body transformations Christian Bale has made for movie roles
- Here’s your 2018 Mashup! Enjoy 144 pop songs in a couple minutes