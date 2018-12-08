Pay It Forward @ The Commons Mall (12-08-18)

It was a day full of giving at The Commons Mall in Federal Way! Mason and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team were at the Commons Mall playing music, giving away swag items on their prize wheel, giving away Almond Roca candy, and giving away gift cards!! Mason was going around the entire Commons Mall selecting random shoppers to give $100 gift cards to! After she selected a shopper, Mason then gave that shopper another $100 gift card to give to ANOTHER random shopper and pay it forward! Did you see the Mason or stop at the MOViN 92.5 tent? If you did, you can find your photo below!