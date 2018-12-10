Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/10/18)

- Cardi B OPENS UP about her relationship with Offset & their upcoming divorce in Instagram Live VIDEO, “I learned a lot. I ain’t really know nothing much from the music industry and, you know, my husband helped me. He made me wiser. “
- Offset TWEETED that he missed Cardi & the internet was not having it….Cardi B changed the LYRICS of her song to address their divorce
- NSFW VIDEO: Snoop Dogg defends Kevin Hart and offers advice, “Tell the Academy to suck a d*** or die trying. F*** em.”….even GLAAD wanted Kevin to still HOST THE OSCARS & use it as a teachable moment
- “Roma” tops Rolling Stone’s BEST MOVIES of 2018…have you seen it?
- Miley Cyrus admits it was her mom who got her SMOKING WEED again
- Rihanna hires EYEBROW MODELS that look like her to try out looks to see if she likes them
- Jennifer Aniston only has positive feelings about her 2 MARRIAGES that ended in divorce, “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. “
- Pharrell Williams MOCKED for excessively thanking American Express
- Pregnant Amy Schumer keeps posting PUKING VIDEOS
- VIDEO: Candace Cameron Bure went to the ER after her brother, Kirk Cameron, ran over her hand while go-karting!
- VIDEO: Watch Will Ferrell crash the CNN “Heroes All-Star Gala”
- Oprah’s OPEN ESSAY “We’re in trouble. And only a deep collective reckoning can bring us back from the brink . . .”
- Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund’s new heist movies looks soooooooo good!!!!!