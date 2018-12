The Seahawks are heating up at the right time as we near the end of the regular season! The MOViN 92.5 Street Team headed over to Quality Athletics for a Prime-Time matchup between the Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Mason hosted a live broadcast and our DJs played your favorite hits to turn up the pregame party! We gave out awesome prizes to our fans, who had a chance to enter to win tickets to our next home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Find your photo here!