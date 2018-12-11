Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/18)

- YouTube’s own “Rewind 2018” becomes the most DISLIKED video of the year….and almost more disliked of all time! (2nd only to Justin Bieber’s “Baby”)
- PICS: OMG Chrissy Teigen’s dad got a tattoo of her face for HER 33rd birthday!
- Nicki Minaj’s new boyfriend went to prison for MANSLAUGHTER and attempted rape and is a registered sex offender….and Nicki DEFENDS him and comes after her fans who are attacking him!
- PICS: Meghan Markle cradles her growing baby bump in a Givenchy gown….rumor is her “DIFFICULT” behavior is driving away Royal aides (But apparently Kate Middleton went through the SAME THING)
- Cardi B is “VERY TORN” over whether or not she’s going to get back together with Offset despite the cheating situation
- PICS: Mel B suffered broken ribs and a severed right hand after falling off a friend’s horse!
- VIDEO: Sarah Hyland opens up about contemplating suicide before having her 2nd kidney transplant
- VIDEO: Paris Hilton discusses how she trusts her 50 million social media followers more than her own family in new Netflix doc “The American Meme”…DJ Khaled, Brittany Furlan, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin are all in the film
- Dean Martin’s daughter responds to all the controversy of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” saying her father would be “GOING INSANE”
- Kim Kardashian says she SLEEPS in her makeup!