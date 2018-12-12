Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/12/18)

  • VIDEO: Watch Kathie Lee Gifford announce that she is leaving the “Today” show….Execs apparently BEGGED her to stay….and she OPENED UP about the reason she’s leaving….Jenna Bush Hager is the FRONTRUNNER to replace her!
  • OMG Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s wax figures are so bad it’s either funny or terrifying!
  • Nicki Minaj is already talking MARRIAGE & BABIES with her new boyfriend and couldn’t care less that he’s a convicted felon & registered sex offender
  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are basking in marital bliss
  • Kendall Jenner revealed the identity of her SECRET ADMIRER and it’s definitely NOT Harry Styles
  • Sandra Bullock says she’s neurotic and “AFRAID every single day because I love my kids”
  • Ciara has asked for the COURTS HELP to force Future to figure out their son’s travel schedule

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.