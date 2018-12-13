Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/13/18)

  • Demi Lovato is Google’s MOST SEARCHED Peron & Musician….Logan Paul is the Most Searched Actor and Black Panther is the Most Searched Movie
  • John Mayer was trying to DATE Kourtney Kardashian but she’s not into him
  • LISTEN: Elton John teamed up with Khalid to cover “Young Dumb & Broke”
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez got mobbed by fans & the press in NYC and her mom took an elbow to the face
  • Offset wants to spend CHRISTMAS with Cardi B & baby Kulture but Card isn’t sure she will let him!
  • Britney Spears sings “White Christmas” with a chipmunk voice

Dreaming of a white Christmas 🌲🎄🌲

  • Jason Momoa “I get IN TROUBLE like any other dumb f****g male”
  • The PERFECT CHRISTMAS includes 5 movies, 4″ of snow & 7 presents
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian is now wearing pants made of full on rubber
  • VIDEO: A popular YouTuber convinced Courteney Cox to surprise his friend who is a “Friends” megafan on her birthday…and Courteney even let them do it at her house! (Go to the 2:50 mark)
  • VIDEO: Kanye West talks to a tree at a botanical garden…and it’s not as weird as you think

