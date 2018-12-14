Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/18)

- VIDEO: Pitbull covered Toto’s “Africa” for the movie “Aquaman” and it may be the worst song we’ve ever heard….not to sway your judgement
- Shaq is a throwing what he hopes is the BEST SUPER BOWL PARTY ever with performances by Migos, Lil Jon, T-Pain, Diplo, DJ Tiesto, and Cirque Du Soleil and tickets are ON SALE starting at $250
- Miss USA APOLOGIZES after MOCKING Miss Universe candidates who don’t speak English while they are in Thailand for the pageant
- Taylor Swift’s brother posted the cutest throwback ever for Taylor’s 29th birthday
It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes. After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off. I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner. You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life. Happy 29th Birthday @taylorswift
- Kanye West went on a TWITTER RANT until Drake called him….and it worked….and Ariana Grande is getting SLAMMED for using the Kanye-Drake feud as a chance to promote her single
- PICS: The step-granddaughter of Julie Andrews claims Dax Shepard cheating on Kristen Bell with her 9 years ago….he says NOPE.
- Brad Pitt “ACCEPTS” that he’ll never repair his relationships with Maddox and Pax
- Here’s why fans think Ariana Grande’s song “Imagine” is about MAC MILLER
- Kendall Jenner is the HIGHEST PAID MODEL bringing home $22.5 million last year
- VIDEO: People are freaking out because Kate Middleton drove herself to Buckingham Palace
- VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld says Kevin Hart will be fine and comedians have always had to deal with shifts in the public of what is acceptable
- PICS: Kate Middleton & Prince William’s family Christmas card is sooooo cute!
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds is one of the owners of Aviation Gin and did a funny video explaining how it’s made
- PICS: Tommy Lee reunited with his son who knocked him out last year
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry just released the most gorgeous unseen photo from their wedding