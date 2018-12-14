Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/18)

  • VIDEO: Pitbull covered Toto’s “Africa” for the movie “Aquaman” and it may be the worst song we’ve ever heard….not to sway your judgement
  • Shaq is a throwing what he hopes is the BEST SUPER BOWL PARTY ever with performances by Migos, Lil Jon, T-Pain, Diplo, DJ Tiesto, and Cirque Du Soleil and tickets are ON SALE starting at $250
  • Miss USA APOLOGIZES after MOCKING Miss Universe candidates who don’t speak English while they are in Thailand for the pageant
  • Taylor Swift’s brother posted the cutest throwback ever for Taylor’s 29th birthday
  • Kanye West went on a TWITTER RANT until Drake called him….and it worked….and Ariana Grande is getting SLAMMED for using the Kanye-Drake feud as a chance to promote her single
  • PICS: The step-granddaughter of Julie Andrews claims Dax Shepard cheating on Kristen Bell with her 9 years ago….he says NOPE.
  • Brad Pitt “ACCEPTS” that he’ll never repair his relationships with Maddox and Pax
  • Here’s why fans think Ariana Grande’s song “Imagine” is about MAC MILLER
  • Kendall Jenner is the HIGHEST PAID MODEL bringing home $22.5 million last year
  • VIDEO: People are freaking out because Kate Middleton drove herself to Buckingham Palace
  • VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld says Kevin Hart will be fine and comedians have always had to deal with shifts in the public of what is acceptable
  • PICS: Kate Middleton & Prince William’s family Christmas card is sooooo cute!
  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds is one of the owners of Aviation Gin and did a funny video explaining how it’s made
  • PICS: Tommy Lee reunited with his son who knocked him out last year
  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry just released the most gorgeous unseen photo from their wedding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
