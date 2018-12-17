Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze

  • Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned as 2018’s Miss Universe!
  • VIDEO: Offset crashed Cardi B’s performance to apologize and she was NOT having it
  • PICS: Celebrity babies are just like any other babies – they cry during Santa pictures too!
  • The co-founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, has passed away at age 35
  • Pete Davidson made a brief appearance after posting some concerning things online… and other stars are showing their support for him
  • PICS: “The Flash” star Grant Gustin married LA Thoma over the weekend!
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.