Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze
brooke and jubal brookes 60 second sleaze celebrity gossip news 2018-12-17
- Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned as 2018’s Miss Universe!
- VIDEO: Offset crashed Cardi B’s performance to apologize and she was NOT having it
- PICS: Celebrity babies are just like any other babies – they cry during Santa pictures too!
- The co-founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, has passed away at age 35
- Pete Davidson made a brief appearance after posting some concerning things online… and other stars are showing their support for him
- PICS: “The Flash” star Grant Gustin married LA Thoma over the weekend!