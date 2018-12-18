Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/18/18)

  • Fortnite is facing several law suits for putting certain dances in their video games – with Backpack Kid jumping in as the latest suer
  • PICS: Olivia Munn might be off the market – see the man she was caught holding hands with!
  • Cardi B will be spending Christmas with ex Offset – but isn’t ready to take him back!
  • VIDEO: “Love & Hip Hop” star K. Michelle spills what it’s like to spend a night in bed with Idris Elba
  • PICS: “Bachelor” alums Chris and Peyton Lambton show off baby girl #2 in adorable pic!
  • SPOILER: “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” will feature a LIVE PROPOSAL during the finale!
