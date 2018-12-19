Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/19/18)

  • VIDEO: Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid Man collaborated on a new Christmas song called “All I Really Want For Christmas”

  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen made a kids menu for daughter Luna to help her decide what to eat at home
  • PICS: Selena Gomez was seen snow tubing with friends and looks so much happier and healthier!
  • Cardi B revealed that there is one thing she misses about ex Offset… and it’s NSFW
  • SPOILER: And the winner of The Voice is… !
  • PICS: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx celebrated her 40th birthday at Serendipity

 

