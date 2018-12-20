Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/20/18)
brooke and jubal brookes 60 second sleaze celebrity december 20 gossip news 2018-12-20
- VIDEO: Netflix announced through a cute video that “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is officially getting a sequel! AND which actor is playing John Ambrose…?
- Travis Scott said he and Kylie Jenner will get married soon and will have a proposal that is “fire”
- SPOILER: And the winner of “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” is… !
- Lamar Odom announced that he is starting to make a comeback to basketball
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande hit some amazing whistle tones during her live performance
- PICS: Selena Gomez enjoyed a hike and is looking great after leaving treatment for her mental health
- VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s 2nd wedding reception looked just as magical as their first!