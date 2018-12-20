Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/20/18)

  • VIDEO: Netflix announced through a cute video that “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is officially getting a sequel! AND which actor is playing John Ambrose…?
  • Travis Scott said he and Kylie Jenner will get married soon and will have a proposal that is “fire”
  • SPOILER: And the winner of “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” is… !
  • Lamar Odom announced that he is starting to make a comeback to basketball
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande hit some amazing whistle tones during her live performance
  • PICS: Selena Gomez enjoyed a hike and is looking great after leaving treatment for her mental health
  • VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s 2nd wedding reception looked just as magical as their first!
