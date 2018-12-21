Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/21/18)

  • Andy Cohen announced he is going to be a father via surrogate!

  • PICS: Take a look inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s third wedding ceremony
  • PICS: Beyonce shows off twins Sir and Rumi in some new pictures – They’re getting so big!
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott said they have one strict rule for daughter Stormi – no TV
  • PICS: Drew Barrymore shared two photos to show the truth behind Hollywood glam
  • PICS: Kristen Stewart was caught holding hands with a new woman… did she and Stella Maxwell break up?
  • “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco shut down rumors that she is pregnant
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus put her own feminist twist on “Santa Baby”
