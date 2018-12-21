Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/21/18)
brooke and jubal brookes 60 second sleaze celebrity december 21 gossip news 2018-12-21
- Andy Cohen announced he is going to be a father via surrogate!
- PICS: Take a look inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s third wedding ceremony
- PICS: Beyonce shows off twins Sir and Rumi in some new pictures – They’re getting so big!
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott said they have one strict rule for daughter Stormi – no TV
- PICS: Drew Barrymore shared two photos to show the truth behind Hollywood glam
- PICS: Kristen Stewart was caught holding hands with a new woman… did she and Stella Maxwell break up?
- “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco shut down rumors that she is pregnant
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus put her own feminist twist on “Santa Baby”