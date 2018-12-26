Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/26/18)

- VIDEO: The Kardashian-Jenner giant Christmas Eve party was hosted at Kim and Kanye’s this year and as you can expect, it was nothing short of extravagant
- Tiffany Haddish might be off the market… Is she dating rapper/actor Common?
- VIDEO: Terrence Howard proposed to his ex-wife Mira Pak and she said YES
- Another couple also got engaged over the holiday – Robin Thicke and April Love are getting married!
- The trailer for Jordan Peele’s new original horror movie “Us” was just released and you won’t want to miss it!