Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/26/18)

  • VIDEO: The Kardashian-Jenner giant Christmas Eve party was hosted at Kim and Kanye’s this year and as you can expect, it was nothing short of extravagant
  • Tiffany Haddish might be off the market… Is she dating rapper/actor Common?
  • VIDEO: Terrence Howard proposed to his ex-wife Mira Pak and she said YES
  • Another couple also got engaged over the holiday – Robin Thicke and April Love are getting married!
  • The trailer for Jordan Peele’s new original horror movie “Us” was just released and you won’t want to miss it!

 

