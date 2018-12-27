Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/27/18)

  • PICS: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially MARRIED! Congratulations to the happy couple!
  • PICS: Offset continues to fight for Cardi B – he showered her with luxurious Christmas gifts!
  • Will Meghan Markle be having her royal baby sooner than anticipated? She was recently interviewed and said, “we’re nearly there”
  • Demi Lovato “was upset” that Nick Jonas didn’t invite her to his wedding
  • Macaulay Culkin will be legally changing his middle name to Macaulay Culkin… so he will be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin
  • Netflix’s new original horror movie “Bird Box” is terrifying audiences… will you watch it?

