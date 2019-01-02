Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/2/19)

- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expanding their family with baby number four – their surrogate is pregnant with a boy!
- Speaking of fourth baby, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant are expecting another girl together!
- PICS: Justin Bieber got a face tattoo above his eyebrow
- Ariana Grande jokes that she won’t be dating for the rest of her life – but actually she says she’ll be loving only herself for 2019
- Shay Mitchell revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2018
- Take a look into Meghan Trainor‘s “fairy-tale” wedding