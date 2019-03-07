Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/7/19)

- We’re sending Alex Trebek love and strength. The Jeopardy host announced yesterday that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Stephen Colbert took a moment to explain why “EVERYONE LOVES ALEX TREBEK”
- Taylor Swift reveals a lot in the “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30” and her lowest point was when Kim Kardashian was BULLYING HER!…..Scary news, Taylor Swift’s accused stalker ARRESTED for breaking into her apartment building
- VIDEO: R. Kelly’s full freak out is way more intense than we could have even imagined….here’s what Gayle King was THINKING, she’s being hailed a total badass for her composure
- PICS: People think this model is Tristan Thompson’s new girlfriend after being dumped by Khloe Kardashian
- Camila Cabello’s “Havana” is 2018’s BEST SELLING digital song
- VIDEO: People are saying this guy, Alejandro Aranda, had the “best audition ever” on American Idol!
- ABC’s “Splitting Up Together” tops the list of WORST TV SHOWS that are currently on
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian gets completely naked to promote some new line she has called Poosh
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez would like to know why all the cute Snapchat filters have blue eyes and all the ugly ones have brown eyes