Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/8/19)

- John Stamos & Nick Jonas are having the sexiest generational TWITTER WAR of all time! And Nick Jonas admits he felt “DONE” during his many weddings to Priyanka Chopra
- Gayle King says that while R. Kelly’s girlfriends where being interviewed & blaming their parents for everything, R. Kelly was around the corner “LOUDLY COUGHING” to remind them that he was listening….and R. Kelly is BACK IN JAIL for $161,000 of unpaid child support…and police CONFIRM he’s also under investigation in Detroit for “criminal sexual conduct”
- VIDEO: Some people think “Baby Shark” is a direct rip off of “MmmBop” and Hanson has responded!
- “Big Bang” star Mayim Bialik clarifies her JOKE about a fan’s painting of her….some thought she was making fun
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged for a pic of baby True with $154,000 worth of Birkin bags
- PICS: Jason Priestly posted a heartbreaking tribute to Luke Perry, his friend of 29 years
View this post on Instagram
It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.
- 29 things actors STOLE from movie & TV show sets!
- PICS: Hailey Baldwin’s maybe-ex, Shawn Mendes, likes a photo of her & Justin Bieber had thoughts
- VIDEO: There a real debate yesterday in the House of Representatives over whether or not Nickelback sucks!
- PICS: Pete Davidson got a huge, super muscular unicorn tattoo