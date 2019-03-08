Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/8/19)

  • Gayle King says that while R. Kelly’s girlfriends where being interviewed & blaming their parents for everything, R. Kelly was around the corner “LOUDLY COUGHING” to remind them that he was listening….and R. Kelly is BACK IN JAIL for $161,000 of unpaid child support…and police CONFIRM he’s also under investigation in Detroit for “criminal sexual conduct”
  • VIDEO: Some people think “Baby Shark” is a direct rip off of “MmmBop” and Hanson has responded!
  • “Big Bang” star Mayim Bialik clarifies her JOKE about a fan’s painting of her….some thought she was making fun
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged for a pic of baby True with $154,000 worth of Birkin bags
  • PICS: Jason Priestly posted a heartbreaking tribute to Luke Perry, his friend of 29 years
  • 29 things actors STOLE from movie & TV show sets!
  • PICS: Hailey Baldwin’s maybe-ex, Shawn Mendes, likes a photo of her & Justin Bieber had thoughts
  • VIDEO: There a real debate yesterday in the House of Representatives over whether or not Nickelback sucks!
  • PICS: Pete Davidson got a huge, super muscular unicorn tattoo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
