Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/11/19)

- Jennifer Lopez is “ecstatic” after Alex Rodriguez “SURPRISE PROPOSAL” in the Bahamas! And now former Yankees player, Jose Canseco, comes out saying that A Rod CHEATED on Jennifer with his ex wife!
- Whoopi Goldberg almost DIED after a battle with pneumonia & sepsis
- VIDEO: Brie Larson surprised a theater watching “Captain Marvel” this weekend & we wish we would have been there!
- VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson stuns the audience with a Cardi B/Post Malone mash-up!
- Rebel Wilson’s friends threw her a surprise 30th birthday that included “CATZERCISE“!
- Jussie Smollett is facing 16 NEW FELONY counts
- VIDEO: Rapper Kodak Black helped a woman after her car flipped
- Kristen Bell gave Dax Shepard her CHEWED UP GUM the 2nd time they met
- PICS: Kate Upton posted a pic of herself breastfeeding to honor International Women’s Day
- LISTEN: David Hasselhoff plays a CIA agent in a new audio series, “Up Against the Wall”
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber was teasing Hailey Baldwin for being a Jonas Brothers fan
- VIDEO: Chris Pratt making make up tools look like penises