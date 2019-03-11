Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/11/19)

  • Whoopi Goldberg almost DIED after a battle with pneumonia & sepsis
  • VIDEO: Brie Larson surprised a theater watching “Captain Marvel” this weekend & we wish we would have been there!
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson stuns the audience with a Cardi B/Post Malone mash-up!
  • Rebel Wilson’s friends threw her a surprise 30th birthday that included “CATZERCISE“!
  • Jussie Smollett is facing 16 NEW FELONY counts
  • VIDEO: Rapper  Kodak Black helped a woman after her car flipped
  • Kristen Bell gave Dax Shepard her CHEWED UP GUM the 2nd time they met
  • PICS: Kate Upton posted a pic of herself breastfeeding to honor International Women’s Day
  • LISTEN: David Hasselhoff plays a CIA agent in a new audio series, “Up Against the Wall”
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber was teasing Hailey Baldwin for being a Jonas Brothers fan
  • VIDEO: Chris Pratt making make up tools look like penises

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
