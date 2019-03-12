Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/12/19)

- LISTEN: Matthew McConaughey is now reading BEDTIME STORIES for a living….and they are soooo calming
- Kim Kardashian West is paying 5 YEARS OF RENT for a former prisoner who was denied housing even after being granted clemency!
- OMG SPOILER ALERT: “The Bachelor” sent BOTH OF THE FINAL WOMAN home last night in Part 1 of the finale & this is all too juicy!!!
- Jennifer Lopez has heard the CHEATING RUMORS in the past and never let it bother her
- 16 COUPLES who’ve hooked up thanks to “Dancing with the Stars”….we’re pretty sure that’s a higher success rate than the dating reality shows
- Captain America, Chris Evans, RANKED THE CHIPS…putting Cool Ranch Doritos 1st
- Rapper “Selfmade Kash” bragged about credit card fraud….got BUSTED for credit card fraud
- PICS: Rihanna gave her manager’s baby an early preview of her new music
- PICS: Bradley Cooper & Freddie Prinze Jr. are apparently tight
- Kendall Jenner got a new PET SNAKE
- VIDEO: Jon Cryer finally admitted that Charlie Sheen was a lot to deal with on “Two and a Half Men”
- “The Voice” contestant proposed on stage!