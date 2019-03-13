Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/13/19)

- “Desparate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman released after FBI arrested her with GUNS DRAWN….”Full House” star Lori Loughlin expected to SURRENDER after college admissions scandal…and Lori’s daughter, a YouTuber named Olivia Jade, had to apologize for previously saying she “doesn’t really CARE ABOUT SCHOOL“….here’s how the rich & famous were CHEATING to get their kids into school!
- SPOILER ALERT: Did the virgin Bachelor, Colton Underwood, do it in the fantasy suite????
- Lady Gaga addresses PREGNANCY RUMORS by saying she’s pregnant with her upcoming album
- Jennifer Lopez shared some gorgeous engagement photos…and her ring is estimated to be worth somewhere between $1 to $5 MILLION
- Taylor Swift’s friends are pushing for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to PROPOSE!
- PICS: Nick Jonas just surprised Priyanka Chopra with a $199,000 Mercedes!
- Luke Perry’s daughter is having to DEFEND herself from people who don’t think she’s “grieving right”….this is ridiculous
- The next “Bachelorette” is CROWNED…say hello to Hannah B.!
- Demi Lovato screams along to METAL in her car
- PICS: Joey Fatone loved his time on “The Masked Singer” so much he got a tattoo of his bunny costume