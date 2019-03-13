Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/13/19)

  • SPOILER ALERT: Did the virgin Bachelor, Colton Underwood, do it in the fantasy suite????
  • Lady Gaga addresses PREGNANCY RUMORS by saying she’s pregnant with her upcoming album
  • Jennifer Lopez shared some gorgeous engagement photos…and her ring is estimated to be worth somewhere between $1 to $5 MILLION

  • Taylor Swift’s friends are pushing for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to PROPOSE! 
  • PICS: Nick Jonas just surprised Priyanka Chopra with a $199,000 Mercedes!
  • Luke Perry’s daughter is having to DEFEND herself from people who don’t think she’s “grieving right”….this is ridiculous
  • The next “Bachelorette” is CROWNED…say hello to Hannah B.!
  • Demi Lovato screams along to METAL in her car
  • PICS: Joey Fatone loved his time on “The Masked Singer” so much he got a tattoo of his bunny costume

 

