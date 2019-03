The MOViN 92.5 Street Team made its way down to the Go Red Luncheon at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma today to celebrate and raise awareness for heart health for women. The event was put on by the American Heart Association, and it was an incredible turnout! We gave away some special prizes and had an Enter-to-Win contest for a Go Red Heart Health Package, including a hoodie, a water bottle, and measuring spoons. If you stopped by, you can view your photos here!