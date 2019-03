The dudes from 5 Seconds Of Summer and the Chainsmokers swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Who Do You Love” AND play a round of ‘Musical Beers’ which – you guessed – is a drinking game.

Before you watch… who do you THINK would win?

After catching a quick buzz, they returned to perform “Who Do You Love.”

Don’t forget to mark 12/3 on your calendars to see them perform together at The Tacoma Dome!

Cheers,

—Justin