Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/14/19)

- PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio has never dated a woman over 25….and someone made a graph for it!
- Britney Spears can’t get married unless her DAD APPROVES IT because he’s still her conservator
- Lea Michele’s wedding DETAILS are here & it all looks so gorgeous!
- Vegans are PISSED at Ariana Grande for her Starbucks drink not being vegan
- VIDEO: Irish actor Colin Farrell set the record straight, ” I never saw a green beer until came to America.”
- VIDEO: Lori Loughlin old interview resurfaces where she says she doesn’t believe in pushing her kids to get A’s because doing their best is good enough
- Khloe Kardashian is EXTREMELY UPSET with Tristan Thompson for not being involved in True’s life
- Matthew Perry got KICKED OUT of therapy for sex?
- VIDEO: Someone made a fake trailer for “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” ….but made the show a serious drama
- PICS: We get the first look at the new “Charlie’s Angels” together, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska & Naomi Scott
- Rumor is Kelly Ripa is about to be BLINDSIDED again by Ryan Seacrest quitting????
- Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham bonded over the mutual experience of getting SO MUCH HATE
- Victoria & David Beckham are now officially a BILLIONAIRE COUPLE