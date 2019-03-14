Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/14/19)

  • PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio has never dated a woman over 25….and someone made a graph for it!
  • Britney Spears can’t get married unless her DAD APPROVES IT because he’s still her conservator
  • Lea Michele’s wedding DETAILS are here & it all looks so gorgeous!
  • Vegans are PISSED at Ariana Grande for her Starbucks drink not being vegan
  • VIDEO: Irish actor Colin Farrell set the record straight, ” I never saw a green beer until came to America.”
  • VIDEO: Lori Loughlin old interview resurfaces where she says she doesn’t believe in pushing her kids to get A’s because doing their best is good enough
  • Khloe Kardashian is EXTREMELY UPSET with Tristan Thompson for not being involved in True’s life
  • Matthew Perry got KICKED OUT of therapy for sex?
  • VIDEO: Someone made a fake trailer for “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” ….but made the show a serious drama
  • PICS: We get the first look at the new “Charlie’s Angels” together, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska & Naomi Scott
  • Rumor is Kelly Ripa is about to be BLINDSIDED again by Ryan Seacrest quitting????
  • Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham bonded over the mutual experience of getting SO MUCH HATE
  • Victoria & David Beckham are now officially a BILLIONAIRE COUPLE 

