Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/15/19)

  • PICS: The internet is accusing the Kardashians of paying paparazzi to photoshop their photos before sending them out! And apparently there are receipts!
  • Lori Loughlin got CANNED by the Hallmark channel after college cheating scandal….and probably “Fuller House” TOO! Her daughter, Olivia Jade, lost her SEPHORA DEAL to start a cosmetics line….and both daughters have DROPPED OUT OF USC
  • Chrissy Teigen just trolled the rich & famous people for the college cheating scandal in the most hilarious way ever!

  • Heartbreaking news that One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister, 18, DIES OF HEART ATTACK
  • PICS: Ben Affleck says he doesn’t care what people say, he loves his giant back tattoo, “Yes, it’s a phoenix rising from my ass”
  • RATINGS TANK for “Empire”‘s first show back since Jussie Smollett arrest…and Jussie has plead NOT GUILTY to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct
  • VIDEO: Cardi B is letting her fans know if she comes across distant or rude when they meet her, it’s only because she’s listening to the voices in her head
  • PICS: “Game of Thrones” fashion line features $2,700 leather armor
  • VIDEO: Alex Trebek thanks fans for all the well wishes and love
  • VIDEO: Shaq says his 3 biggest regrets were not signing N’SYNC & the Backstreet Boys and not investing in Starbucks
  • Justin Bieber accidentally scared a random guy instead of Hailey Baldwin
  • VIDEO: Katie Couric shares a shocking video of Bryant Gumbel grilling her about maternity leave
  • Louis Vuitton PULLS Michael Jackson apparel

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.