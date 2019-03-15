Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/15/19)

- PICS: The internet is accusing the Kardashians of paying paparazzi to photoshop their photos before sending them out! And apparently there are receipts!
- Lori Loughlin got CANNED by the Hallmark channel after college cheating scandal….and probably “Fuller House” TOO! Her daughter, Olivia Jade, lost her SEPHORA DEAL to start a cosmetics line….and both daughters have DROPPED OUT OF USC
- Chrissy Teigen just trolled the rich & famous people for the college cheating scandal in the most hilarious way ever!
does this look real? we are trying to get into harvard @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/jpcNGq2mVi
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019
- Heartbreaking news that One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister, 18, DIES OF HEART ATTACK
- PICS: Ben Affleck says he doesn’t care what people say, he loves his giant back tattoo, “Yes, it’s a phoenix rising from my ass”
- RATINGS TANK for “Empire”‘s first show back since Jussie Smollett arrest…and Jussie has plead NOT GUILTY to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct
- VIDEO: Cardi B is letting her fans know if she comes across distant or rude when they meet her, it’s only because she’s listening to the voices in her head
- PICS: “Game of Thrones” fashion line features $2,700 leather armor
- VIDEO: Alex Trebek thanks fans for all the well wishes and love
- VIDEO: Shaq says his 3 biggest regrets were not signing N’SYNC & the Backstreet Boys and not investing in Starbucks
- Justin Bieber accidentally scared a random guy instead of Hailey Baldwin