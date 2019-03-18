Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/18/19)
brooke and jubal brookes 60 second sleaze celebrity gossip march 18 news 2019-03-18
- John Stamos leveled up his on-going prank war with Nick Jonas by getting a “tattoo” of Nick’s face!
- “The Bachelor” star Colton and girlfriend Cassie were spotted on a “hometown” date and spent time with Cassie’s family
- Chrissy Teigen always has a good comeback, and this time she had the best response to someone who asked her to post more bikini pics
- Paris Hilton celebrated her 38th birthday with Kim Kardashian and even showed off some pole dancing skills
- Khloe Kardashian has cleared the air on Tristan Thompson’s parenting abilities, defending him on Twitter as “a good dad”
- “90 Day Fiance” star Evelyn Cormier blew away the judges in her “American Idol” audition!