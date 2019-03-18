UW Cherry Trees Blossom Soon!

This sunshine weather might have you thinking about the UW cherry blossoms (my fav part of spring even though I sneeze like a psychopath), but apparently the beautiful scene is still about a week away – which gives you just enough time to plan your visit to the Quad for that perfect IG pic. The blossoms are close.

Of course – you can always watch the LIVE WEBCAM of the Quad to keep a close eye on bloom.

The @uwcherryblossom trees are expected to reach peak bloom the third week of March this year. How does that compare to previous years? Take a look! 🌸 More info on this year's bloom: https://t.co/R8xRgIC7XT pic.twitter.com/PBhmlHgw9C — UW News (@uwnews) March 2, 2019

Cheers (and GO DAWGS!),

—Justin