YouTube Credit: YouTube

UW Cherry Trees Blossom Soon!

This sunshine weather might have you thinking about the UW cherry blossoms (my fav part of spring even though I sneeze like a psychopath), but apparently the beautiful scene is still about a week away – which gives you just enough time to plan your visit to the Quad for that perfect IG pic. The blossoms are close.

Of course – you can always watch the LIVE WEBCAM of the Quad to keep a close eye on bloom.

Cheers (and GO DAWGS!),

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.