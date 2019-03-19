Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/19/19)

- Amy Schumer reveals her husband has AUTISM SPECTRUM disorder, aka Asperger’s, and she says that’s why she loves him
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged for telling people to “love thy racist neighbor”
- PICS: Ariana Grande covered up her Pete Davidson “Always” tattoo
- If you were hoping to see Jennifer Lopez & Constance Wu naked in their new STRIPPER MOVIE….sorry!
- Miley Cyrus posted this on Instagram for Women’s Day
- Fall Out Boy is being sued for the overuse of llama puppets and could actually owe MILLIONS if they lose
- Chrissy Teigen hilariously responded to an internet troll asking for more bikini pics
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus got so emotional during Janice Freeman, former contestant on “The Voice”, memorial service, she didn’t think she was going to be able to sing (happens at 1:03:00)
- PICS: Ryan Reynold’s 2010 “Sexiest Man Alive” cover has been voted the sexiest of all the sexiest man alive covers
- VIDEO: Vanna White was once a normal contestant on “The Price is Right” and Bob Barker was smitten
- PICS: Dane Cook’s 20 year old girlfriend wished him a happy 47th birthday
- Michael Jackson’s ex-bodyguard says he was DEFINITELY into women
- VIDEO: A 6-year-old blind piano player just nailed “Bohemian Rhapsody”