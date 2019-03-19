Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/19/19)

  • Amy Schumer reveals her husband has AUTISM SPECTRUM disorder, aka Asperger’s, and she says that’s why she loves him
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged for telling people to “love thy racist neighbor”
  • PICS: Ariana Grande covered up her Pete Davidson “Always” tattoo
  • If you were hoping to see Jennifer Lopez & Constance Wu naked in their new STRIPPER MOVIE….sorry!
  • Miley Cyrus posted this on Instagram for Women’s Day
  • Fall Out Boy is being sued for the overuse of llama puppets and could actually owe MILLIONS if they lose
  • Chrissy Teigen hilariously responded to an internet troll asking for more bikini pics

View this post on Instagram

No such thing as too much Luna. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus got so emotional during Janice Freeman, former contestant on  “The Voice”, memorial service, she didn’t think she was going to be able to sing (happens at 1:03:00)
  • PICS: Ryan Reynold’s 2010 “Sexiest Man Alive” cover has been voted the sexiest of all the sexiest man alive covers
  • VIDEO: Vanna White was once a normal contestant on “The Price is Right” and Bob Barker was smitten
  • PICS: Dane Cook’s 20 year old girlfriend wished him a happy 47th birthday
  • Michael Jackson’s ex-bodyguard says he was DEFINITELY into women
  • VIDEO: A 6-year-old blind piano player just nailed “Bohemian Rhapsody”

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.