Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/20/19)

- This one pic sent fans into a frenzy! They think it proves that Kylie Jenner is PREGNANT
- VIDEO: Wendy Williams gets candid about living in a sober house and battling addiction
- VIDEO: Sophie Turner just chugged a glass a wine on the jumbotron and it’s solid gold!
- VIDEO: North West was at Kanye’s Sunday Service in black lipstick and doc marten’s and people have opinions
- Mama June’s mugshot has been released after her arrest for CRACK COCAINE
Shouldn't everyone smirk in a mugshot? 'Mama June' Shannon's mug shot released, plus more news https://t.co/FefU4qnKSe
— jaaane (@GvilleFloGirl) March 20, 2019
- PICS: Mattel is launching a line of BTS action dolls
- A SEQUEL to “Forrest Gump” was actually written & Forest Gump’s son had AIDS in it….but it was scrapped because of 9/11
- Superfan who changed his name to Michael Jackson now REGRETS IT
- Gwyneth Paltrow says her “CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING” backlash was brutal
- Woodstock 50’s LINEUP includes Jay-Z, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, and Chance the Rapper, along with legacy acts like Dead & Company, Santana, and John Fogerty
- PICS: Everyone thinks that Channing Tatum looks like Eminem after his new haircut
- VIDEO: Another old video has been unearthed of Olivia Jade complaining about school