Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/21/19)

- OMG is that Tom Hanks or Mr. Rogers???? Fans say he NAILED IT!
Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers! How has our favorite neighbor inspired you to spread kindness? See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in #ABeautifulDayMovie. pic.twitter.com/AOVcXmdUNb
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 20, 2019
- Ariana Grande has to give 90% of the ROYALTIES of her song “7 Rings” to Rodgers and Hammerstein…she says she got the idea for the song when she went to Tiffany’s, post-Pete Davidson-breakup, and bought 7 engagement rings for her and her friends!
- Jessica Simpson gave birth to her 3rd baby, a 10lb 13oz girl named BIRDIE MAE!
- “The Good Place” Jameela Jamil just slammed Khloe Kardashian for her FLAT TUMMY Instagram post….and it is amazing!
- Kylie Jenner has finally given up on a FRIENDSHIP with Jordyn Woods and is moving on
- Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala are all at this year’s Lollapalooza….the LINEUP IS INSANE!
- Olivia Jade is FURIOUS Lori Loughlin ruined her life by pushing her to go to college….her sister Bella is upset too but because she actually wanted to get an education
- PICS: Karlie Kloss looking not so happy after book reveals her brother-in-law said she’s “not that smart”
- Jenny McCarthy on working on “The View”, “It really was the MOST MISERABLE I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business.”