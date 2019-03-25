Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/25/19)

  • PICS: Dr. Dre brags that his daughter got into USC “on her own”….forgetting about his $70 million donation & building with his name on it
  • Zayn Malik tweets & deletes about being a “SH** PERSON” after Louis Tomlinson calls him out for not showing up when he needed him
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Garner got Reese Witherspoon some “hot sax” for her birthday
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian & North West wore matching snake skin outfits to Kanye’s sunday church service!
  • Barbra Steisand APOLOGIZED after talking about the Michael Jackson documentary, saying, “Those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. “
  • Mel B claims that she and Ginger Spice HOOKED UP back in the day
  • PICS: “Clueless” stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison reunited!
  • Epic “Avengers” selfie!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
