Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/25/19)

- Adele & Jennifer Lawrence randomly crashed a gay bar in NYC & had SO MUCH FUN
This @thebritafilter video of drunk Adele and Jennifer Lawrence ON THE FLOOR last night at Pieces deserves your attention and acclaim. pic.twitter.com/Ulh6w0W4hS
— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 23, 2019
- PICS: Dr. Dre brags that his daughter got into USC “on her own”….forgetting about his $70 million donation & building with his name on it
- Zayn Malik tweets & deletes about being a “SH** PERSON” after Louis Tomlinson calls him out for not showing up when he needed him
- VIDEO: Jennifer Garner got Reese Witherspoon some “hot sax” for her birthday
- PICS: Kim Kardashian & North West wore matching snake skin outfits to Kanye’s sunday church service!
- Barbra Steisand APOLOGIZED after talking about the Michael Jackson documentary, saying, “Those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. “
- Mel B claims that she and Ginger Spice HOOKED UP back in the day
- PICS: “Clueless” stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison reunited!
- Epic “Avengers” selfie!