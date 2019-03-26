Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/26/19)

  • NSFW VIDEO: Cardi B confesses that she used to drug men and rob them & people are having mixed reactions!
  • Alex Rodriguez is being accused of CHEATING on Jennifer Lopez again! This time by a British Playboy model
  • Justin Bieber shares incredibly emotional post about his mental health struggles….and Hailey Baldwin shares PICS of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy tube he sleeps in

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

  • PICS: Justin Bieber’s mom left a super sweet message of support to Hailey Baldwin after Justin’s emotional Insta
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner went makeup free and legit looks different
  • VIDEO: Hilary Duff shared a super intimate video of her at home water birth
  • PICS: In case you missed it, the twins in the movie “Us” played Ross’s baby, Emma, in “Friends”
  • PICS: Miley Ray Cyrus shares a throwback to celebrate Hannah Montana turning 13
  • The Jonas Brothers and Priyanka Chopra singing and dancing to “Sucker” on a yacht in Miami!

Sucker vibes in Miami.

