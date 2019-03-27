Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/27/19)

  • Keanu Reeves plane had to make an EMERGENCY LANDING….so he organized a van with his fellow passengers & even served as a local tour guide on the trip!

  • Fans think Rihanna is about to be ENGAGED because of one Instagram like
  • Jussie Smollett considering LAWSUIT after all 16 charges dropped
  • Woman is arrested after busting into Justin Bieber’s HOTEL ROOM
  • VIDEO: Oprah and Reese Witherspoon imitate Gayle King
  • PICS: “Avengers: Endgame” reveal who did and didn’t survive
  • Courtney Cox speaks openly about her fertility struggles, “I had a LOT OF MISCARRIAGES
  • John Legend and Luna doing “Baby Shark”

Making too much noise at lunch

  • Justin Timberlake stopped his show because a fan’s SAFE WORD is “Justin Timberlake”

