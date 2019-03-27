Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/27/19)

- Keanu Reeves plane had to make an EMERGENCY LANDING….so he organized a van with his fellow passengers & even served as a local tour guide on the trip!
keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK
— ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019
- Fans think Rihanna is about to be ENGAGED because of one Instagram like
- Jussie Smollett considering LAWSUIT after all 16 charges dropped
- Woman is arrested after busting into Justin Bieber’s HOTEL ROOM
- VIDEO: Oprah and Reese Witherspoon imitate Gayle King
- PICS: “Avengers: Endgame” reveal who did and didn’t survive
- Courtney Cox speaks openly about her fertility struggles, “I had a LOT OF MISCARRIAGES“
- John Legend and Luna doing “Baby Shark”
- Justin Timberlake stopped his show because a fan’s SAFE WORD is “Justin Timberlake”