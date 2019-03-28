Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/28/19)

- Khloe Kardashian confronts Jordyn Woods in new KUWTK trailer…but viewers have little sympathy when she cries, “It just sucks that it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show. This is my life. My family was ruined!” Rumors that the whole Tristan/Jordan affair was FAKED FOR RATINGS
- VIDEO: Nicolas Cage causes a huge scene getting a Vegas marriage license with his girlfriend & yelling ‘she is going to take all my money” and ”her ex is a druggy, her ex is a druggy”
- Olivia Jade’s (Lori Loughlin’s daughter in middle of USC cheating scandal) trademark for her own makeup line fell through because of POOR PUNCTUATION
- Wendy Williams relapsed and was hospitalized on the same day her husband & his mistress had their baby….but she said she’s feeling “WONDERFUL” and was out with her husband YESTERDAY
- Cast and crew “FIERCELY DIVIDED” over whether Jussie Smollett should remain on the show
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber had a run in with the cops after a really funny fashion mix up!
- The Rock encourages a high school baseball team he passed on the freeway….and they ended up winning 23-1…here’s the VIDEO from inside the bus!
View this post on Instagram
** update ** these boys won 23-1. I’d say the kept their word to me 👏🏾👊🏾 I keep my windows super tinted on my pick up truck, but with the sun at just the right angle – people see thru my front windshield at some dude who looks a lot like The Rock. Hope you boys kept your word and kicked ass. Keep workin’ hard and driver, keep your damn eyes on the road 😉💪🏾
- “Desperate Housewives” Marcia Cross is talking about her battle with ANAL CANCER and wants the stigma around it removed
- Charlie Sheen is launching a line of weed vapes called “SHEENIUS”
- PICS: Aaron Rodgers took Danica Patrick to Paris for her birthday
- N*SYNC & Backstreet Boys THEN & NOW is crazy….one of them is 47 years old???