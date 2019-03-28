Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/28/19)

  • VIDEO: Nicolas Cage causes a huge scene getting a Vegas marriage license with his girlfriend & yelling ‘she is going to take all my money” and ”her ex is a druggy, her ex is a druggy”
  • Olivia Jade’s (Lori Loughlin’s daughter in middle of USC cheating scandal) trademark for her own makeup line fell through because of POOR PUNCTUATION
  • Wendy Williams relapsed and was hospitalized on the same day her husband & his mistress had their baby….but she said she’s feeling “WONDERFUL” and was out with her husband YESTERDAY
  • Cast and crew “FIERCELY DIVIDED” over whether Jussie Smollett should remain on the show
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber had a run in with the cops after a really funny fashion mix up!
  • The Rock encourages a high school baseball team he passed on the freeway….and they ended up winning 23-1…here’s the VIDEO from inside the bus!
  • “Desperate Housewives” Marcia Cross is talking about her battle with ANAL CANCER and wants the stigma around it removed
  • Charlie Sheen is launching a line of weed vapes called “SHEENIUS”
  • PICS: Aaron Rodgers took Danica Patrick to Paris for her birthday
  • N*SYNC & Backstreet Boys THEN & NOW is crazy….one of them is 47 years old???

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.