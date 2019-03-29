Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/29/19)

  • Nicolas Cage got an ANNULMENT 4 DAYS after getting married in Vegas…did you see the mess he caused yelling ‘she is going to take all my money” and ”her ex is a druggy, her ex is a druggy” while getting his license??? VIDEO
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus is living her adult life as Hannah Montana…and she says Hannah is now PUNK

  • VIDEO: Beyonce & Jay Z were honored with the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Awards….”Who you make love to, and take that ass to Red Lobster, is your human right.”
  • Chicago sent Jussie Smollett a $130,000 BILL to cover hate crime probe
  • G-Eazy BOOED Halsey’s song when it came on at the Playboy Club
  • People are betting that Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will have a girl and they’ll name her DIANA
  • Jordan Peele, “I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes, but I’ve seen that movie.” READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
  • George Clooney is organizing a BOYCOTT over Brunei’s horrifically cruel anti-gay laws
  • VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver has mad love for the high school kids who turned “Alien” into a play!
  • VIDEO: Tom Hiddleston is in a women’s vitamin commercial and people are confused
  • Matthew LeBlanc says that Sharon Osbourne once tried to talk him into a THREE-WAY with her and Ozzy….and she definitely did NOT DENY IT! 
  • VIDEO: Viola Davis overcame her fear and jumped out of a plane at 12,000 feet

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
