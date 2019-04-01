Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/01/19)

- Chris Rock was told not to make fun of Jussie Smollett…he did anyway
Chris Rock: Jussie Smollett, You Don't Get No Respect From Me #ImageAwards50 pic.twitter.com/97vpDkLltQ
— TV One (@tvonetv) March 31, 2019
- LISTEN: Elon Musk released a song called “RIP Harambe” about the gorilla that was shot 3 years ago…..and I won’t name names but someone in our studio said “This slaps”
- PICS: Actor Omari Hardwick tried to kiss Beyonce on the lips and he’s receiving some serious backlash
- Rapper Nipsey Hussle is shot and KILLED outside his LA store hours after tweeting, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”….Celebrities from Rihanna to John Legend are MOURNING on social media
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber sang an impromptu song on Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Live for his old guitar player, Dan Kanter
- VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson says that everything makes her cry now that she’s a mom
- Kylie Jenner is still talking about how she’s SELF MADE but she came back a little saying, “I can’t say I’ve done it by myself. If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”
- VIDEO: Kanye West’s Sunday Service is going to be playing Coachella on Easter Sunday at 9am
COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019
- Nicolas Cage’s reason for annulling his marriage???? He was TOO DRUNK
- Scientists find that playing Skrillex makes MOSQUITOES stop having sex
- Demi Lovato calls out all the headlines BODY SHAMING her and gets a sincere apology from the author
- PICS: Priyanka Chopra just went to her 1st Jonas Brothers concert