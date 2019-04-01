Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/01/19)

  • Chris Rock was told not to make fun of Jussie Smollett…he did anyway

  • LISTEN: Elon Musk released a song called “RIP Harambe” about the gorilla that was shot 3 years ago…..and I won’t name names but someone in our studio said “This slaps”
  • PICS: Actor Omari Hardwick tried to kiss Beyonce on the lips and he’s receiving some serious backlash
  • Rapper Nipsey Hussle is shot and KILLED outside his LA store hours after tweeting,  “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”….Celebrities from Rihanna to John Legend are MOURNING on social media
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber sang an impromptu song on Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Live for his old guitar player, Dan Kanter
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson says that everything makes her cry now that she’s a mom
  • Kylie Jenner is still talking about how she’s SELF MADE but she came back a little saying, “I can’t say I’ve done it by myself.  If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money.  But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”
  • VIDEO: Kanye West’s Sunday Service is going to be playing Coachella on Easter Sunday at 9am

  • Nicolas Cage’s reason for annulling his marriage???? He was TOO DRUNK 
  • Scientists find that playing Skrillex makes MOSQUITOES stop having sex
  • Demi Lovato calls out all the headlines BODY SHAMING her and gets a sincere apology from the author
  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra just went to her 1st Jonas Brothers concert

